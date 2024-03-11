 
New Wave Media

March 11, 2024

GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing the new Integration Between GeoPulse Compact and Geo-suite seismic acquisition software.

Designed for diverse applications including pipeline detection, geological surveys, dredging surveys, environmental assessments, and buried object detection, GeoPulse 2 is a highly versatile tool built on 40 years of hydroacoustic technology development by GeoAcoustics.

GeoPulse 2 is able to reach into deeper waters for the acquisition of essential data for the development and operation of offshore wind farms, and represents a is a drop-in replacement for the industry workhorse GeoPulse Pinger using the 5430A transmitter.

It is fully digital and features a variety of waveforms unavailable with the previous generation of GeoPulse Pinger.

The GeoPulse 2 is available in 4, 9 or 16 transducer configurations giving an operational depth range down to 5,000m. The system can achieve resolutions up to 6 cm and penetrating depths of up to 80 meters in fine clay and 20 meters in sand, the company claims.

"GeoPulse Sub-Bottom Profilers are widely regarded as dependable and easy-to-operate for the shallow water sector, and we are thrilled to enable operation in much deeper waters. Our customers can expect the same workhorse-like reliability and quality of data as experienced with our shallow water GeoPulse systems, but with the added flexibility to take their surveys much further offshore to support the building of essential new wind farms and other infrastructure,” said Richard Dowdeswell, Chief Operating Officer at GeoAcoustics.

In addition, GeoPulse Compact Sub-Bottom Profiler from GeoAcoustics is now compatible for the first time with the popular Geo Marine Survey System developed Geo-Suite acquisition software.

The combination introduces a new GIS-based solution for the acquisition, processing, interpretation and 3D visualization of data acquired by GeoPulse Compact.

Geo Marine Survey System has created a new graphical user interface (GUI) to enable the interoperation between GeoPulse Compact and the Geo-Suite Acquisition software release 2023R1.

The GUI, navigation system, and control for Heave Compensation in real-time included in Geo-Suite Acquisition reduce the time to configure all devices necessary to acquire high-quality data using the sub-bottom profiler.

“Planning to construct a commercial-scale wind farm requires knowledge of the seismo-stratigraphy of the first meters of depth below the seabed at high resolution. The pairing of GeoPulse Compact and Geo-Suite AllWorks was able to deliver the quality of data our clients needed for this quickly and easily,” said Giuseppe Di Grigoli PhD, Operations Manager, Geo Bio Team Group.

Related News

RV Nautilus (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks' Retrofitted Vessel Arrives to US for Offshore Wind Work

TDI-Brooks' latest dynamic positioning vessel, the RV Nautilus, has reached the shores of the East Coast of the United States…

(Photo: U.S. Central Command)

Rubymar Sinking Puts Coral Reefs At Risk

When the Rubymar sank in the Red Sea after a Houthi attack, the ship went down carrying 21,000-tonnes of fertiliser which…

Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant

Kongsberg Discovery debuts a new analysis tool developed with Cathx Ocean that it says 'radically' reduces the time and effort…

Images by Submaris and EvoLogics

VIDEO: Penguin-Inspired Quadroin AUV Upgraded

EvoLogics, a Berlin-based provider of high-tech underwater robotics, data networks, positioning, and sensor technologies…

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for…

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news