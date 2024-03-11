GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing the new Integration Between GeoPulse Compact and Geo-suite seismic acquisition software.

Designed for diverse applications including pipeline detection, geological surveys, dredging surveys, environmental assessments, and buried object detection, GeoPulse 2 is a highly versatile tool built on 40 years of hydroacoustic technology development by GeoAcoustics.

GeoPulse 2 is able to reach into deeper waters for the acquisition of essential data for the development and operation of offshore wind farms, and represents a is a drop-in replacement for the industry workhorse GeoPulse Pinger using the 5430A transmitter.

It is fully digital and features a variety of waveforms unavailable with the previous generation of GeoPulse Pinger.

The GeoPulse 2 is available in 4, 9 or 16 transducer configurations giving an operational depth range down to 5,000m. The system can achieve resolutions up to 6 cm and penetrating depths of up to 80 meters in fine clay and 20 meters in sand, the company claims.

"GeoPulse Sub-Bottom Profilers are widely regarded as dependable and easy-to-operate for the shallow water sector, and we are thrilled to enable operation in much deeper waters. Our customers can expect the same workhorse-like reliability and quality of data as experienced with our shallow water GeoPulse systems, but with the added flexibility to take their surveys much further offshore to support the building of essential new wind farms and other infrastructure,” said Richard Dowdeswell, Chief Operating Officer at GeoAcoustics.

In addition, GeoPulse Compact Sub-Bottom Profiler from GeoAcoustics is now compatible for the first time with the popular Geo Marine Survey System developed Geo-Suite acquisition software.

The combination introduces a new GIS-based solution for the acquisition, processing, interpretation and 3D visualization of data acquired by GeoPulse Compact.

Geo Marine Survey System has created a new graphical user interface (GUI) to enable the interoperation between GeoPulse Compact and the Geo-Suite Acquisition software release 2023R1.

The GUI, navigation system, and control for Heave Compensation in real-time included in Geo-Suite Acquisition reduce the time to configure all devices necessary to acquire high-quality data using the sub-bottom profiler.

“Planning to construct a commercial-scale wind farm requires knowledge of the seismo-stratigraphy of the first meters of depth below the seabed at high resolution. The pairing of GeoPulse Compact and Geo-Suite AllWorks was able to deliver the quality of data our clients needed for this quickly and easily,” said Giuseppe Di Grigoli PhD, Operations Manager, Geo Bio Team Group.