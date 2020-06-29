ION Geophysical, PGS in 2D Data Team-Up

Offshore seismic data companies ION Geophysical and PGS have agreed to collaborate globally on 2D exploration data.

"Both companies have modern, high-quality multi-client data libraries that together cover all the significant hydrocarbon provinces around the world. The new joint data library will comprise nearly a million kilometers of uniquely complementary data, including many areas of genuine broadband seismic, that have substantial opportunity for integration and reimaging," the companies said.

The companies said that ION's latest imaging technology and PGS' broadband 2D GeoStreamer offering, would lead to the production of "enhanced deliverables with higher resolution and greater spatial coverage, offering deeper insights and more reliable pre-stack attributes for exploration screening on a global basis."

New York-listed ION and Oslo-listed PGS intend to develop an integrated seamless 2D seismic data library over time to inform exploration business decisions for E&P operators. The combined data library would be jointly marketed.

"The combined 2D data libraries will provide E&P companies with a more efficient way to identify and high-grade attractive frontier investment opportunities," said Berit Osnes, PGS' EVP, New Ventures. "ION's BasinSPAN offering is globally recognized as the benchmark tool for exploration insights at the basin-scale. Referencing and integrating our GeoStreamer enriched 2D data library into that framework will create a valuable opportunity to add resolution to that understanding."

"PGS' global framework of modern data, much of which was acquired with long offsets and GeoStreamer multi-sensor acquisition technology, is exceptionally compatible to integrate with ION's BasinSPAN framework to deepen basin characterization and insights for our customers," said Ken Williamson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ION's E&P Technology and Services group.

"The collaboration extends beyond existing data to include new program activity and the integration of third-party data where relevant to further augment the value of the offering."