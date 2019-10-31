 
October 31, 2019

New 3D Geophysical Survey Vessel Named

Seismic vessel Tansa (Photo: NYK Group)

On September 29, a delivery ceremony for a new 3D geophysical seismic survey vessel was held at the port of Tokyo and attended by NYK chairman Tadaki Naito.

The new vessel, Tansa, will be operated by Ocean Geo-Frontier Co. Ltd (OGF), a company jointly owned by NYK and others.

Through a consignment service agreement with OGF and JOGMEC, NYK is entering the geophysical survey business at the most upstream part of the energy value chain and making efforts to accumulate experience and technical expertise in new fields.

This survey will promote the development of domestic resources and contribute to the discovery of new oil and gas fields in sea areas around Japan.

NYK also aims to expand the business by concluding contracts for surveys with private companies, it said.

Vessel Particulars

  • Gross tonnage: 13,782 tons
  • Length overall: 102.2 meters
  • Breadth: 40 meters
  • Max. speed: 18 knots
  • Max. boarding capacity: 70
  • Flag: Japan
