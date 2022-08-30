Geospace Technologies Launches Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Recorder

Geospace Technologies on Monday today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product named Mariner.

The company said Mariner was a continuous, cable-free, four-channel autonomous, shallow water ocean bottom recorder.

"Mariner is the next generation node designed for extended duration seabed ocean bottom seismic data acquisition. The slim profile nodes are ideally deployed as deep as 750 meters. The device continuously records for up to 70 days and offers more rapid recharging times. Its slim profile creates space savings on seismic survey vessels, allowing contractors to fit up to 25% more nodes into a download/charge container," Geospace Technologies said.

According to Geospace Technologies, Mariner has wireless connector-free charging and data download functionality.

"Additional features of the Mariner include an internal heading sensor and solid-state flash memory up to 32 GB per channel. Mariner’s four-channel node uses all Geospace designed and manufactured sensor components, including three patented, high sensitivity GS-ONE geophones configured tri-axially along with an MP-18 BH hydrophone. The built-in full-resolution test generator offers users the added security of a fully functional recorder capable of high-fidelity data acquisition," Geospace Technologies said.