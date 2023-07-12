Wednesday, July 12, 2023
 
Keel Laid for New German Research Ship

The Meyer Group's Neptun Werft officially laid the keel for the new German research vessel Meteor IV during a ceremony at the Rostock, Germany shipyard.

The Meyer Group is building the research vessel together with the Lower Saxony shipyard Fassmer on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

"Only two months after the burning start, the assembly of the individual components for the Meteor IV is now beginning. At our shipyards in Rostock and Papenburg, and together with Fassmer Werft, we have an experienced and powerful team working on this groundbreaking research vessel," said Meyer managing director Thomas Weigend.

The new 10,000 GT research vessel will be 125 meters long with on board space for 35 scientists and 36 nautical and technical crew members. Designed for worldwide multifunctional and interdisciplinary research, mainly in the Atlantic, the new ship will contribute to national and international marine research, especially in the fields of climate and environmental research.

Meteor IV is scheduled for delivery in 2026 and will replace the existing Meteor as well as the already decommissioned Poseidon.

Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap
