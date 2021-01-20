Gilmore Names New CEO. Targets Acquisitions

Gilmore, a U.S.-based flow control solutions provider for the oil and gas industry, has appointed David Nemetz as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company is a subsidiary of Aberdeen-headquartered Proserv and provides flow control products and equipment for the drilling, downhole, production, and wider industrial sectors.

Gilmore said that under Nemetz, who has 25 years' experience in the energy industry, it would actively pursue appropriate business acquisitions that will accelerate penetration into new markets or widen its product capabilities and range.

"Nemetz has significant experience of defining and executing strategic growth plans and this background has already proved invaluable as Gilmore looks to widen its footprint across markets and regions, utilizing both organic and inorganic expansion strategies, through 2021 and beyond," Gilmore said.

"The business intends to direct its solutions to new segments of oil and gas, including a landmark move into the unconventional drilling space, while it will also harness the reliability and durability of its renowned shear seal technology in severe service environments and apply that to parts of the sector, and other industries, where existing products do not offer the same level of quality or robustness," the company said.

David Nemetz, an engineer by training, possesses a Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) and has participated in executive education programmes through the Wharton School and the Harvard Business School. He previously held senior roles at the likes of TechnipFMC and FMC Technologies, before first joining Proserv as Project Director in May 2019, soon after which he then took up the role of President at Gilmore.

Speaking about his appointment, Nemetz commented: “I am delighted to take on the role of CEO at Gilmore. This business not only has an enviable heritage in the development of flow control solutions, but the unrivaled quality of its products and materials, its shear seal technology, durable in the harshest of environments, and the optimized serviceability of its designs, all supported by the vast talent of the Gilmore team, open up great possibilities regarding our future path and what we can offer.

“Through 2021, we will roll out a range of genuinely disruptive products, incorporating exciting new materials, which will take corrosion resistance, debris tolerance and durability in unconventional completions solutions to a whole new level. These will provide a paradigm shift in the reliability and durability of flow control technology available in the market right now.”



