Global Underwater Hub Forms Taskforce to Improve Subsea Cable Reliability and Performance

Global Underwater Hub (GUH) published a white paper on its approach to tackling a crucial issue that could derail the UK’s clean energy ambitions. The trade and development body, representing the UK’s £ 9.2 billion underwater industry, has set out how it aims to improve the performance and reliability of subsea cable systems, critical elements of offshore wind infrastructure essential to transmitting electricity from offshore wind farms to the grid.

Globally, over $ 800 billion of investment in offshore wind farms is anticipated by 2030, and for the world to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, the generating capacity from offshore wind must increase by a staggering 1,120 GW. Closer to home, the UK government has set ambitious targets of 50GW of installed capacity by 2030.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of GUH, said: “This scale of expansion, in both fixed and floating offshore wind, can only be achieved by installing and maintaining hundreds of thousands of kilometers of reliable subsea cables. “The performance and reliability of these cables are therefore crucial to delivering the UK’s clean offshore power ambition and global net-zero targets. But these cables are highly susceptible to damage during installation and operation, leading to substantial insurance claims and costly downtime.”

GUH has identified cable performance and reliability as a major issue that needs to be solved, especially as floating offshore wind, which requires even more complex dynamic cables, becomes an increasing percentage of the overall installed base. Mr Gordon added: “Cable reliability not only makes offshore wind projects more economically viable but also ensures the energy supply is uninterrupted. It is therefore paramount not only to developers, investors, and the industry but also to the whole country, which will increasingly rely on the power that passes through them.”

With a world-leading installed base of offshore wind capacity and a strong project pipeline, combined with a stable policy framework, GUH says there is a significant opportunity for the UK’s underwater supply chain to lead the way in subsea cable systems. In 2024, the Offshore Wind Industrial Growth Plan identified future electrical systems and cables and the next generation of offshore installation, operation, and maintenance as two of five areas in which the UK should be a world leader. These areas were chosen because of the size and growth of the domestic and international markets, existing UK capabilities, and track record of developing solutions to complex technical challenges, such as the deployment of the world’s largest fixed offshore wind farms, coupled with the expertise honed in the oil and gas industry over the last five decades.

Mr Gordon said: “But, in addition to cable reliability, there are other major hurdles to be overcome, varying from supply chain constraints to cost escalation. “Unlike fixed offshore wind, floating offshore wind has few standards and no established supply chain. Starting with this ‘clean slate’ and leveraging the vast experience over five decades in offshore oil and gas, the UK can create a new generation of products and services that will unlock this emerging sector.” GUH’s White Paper sets out the challenges and presents a solution for how the UK can tackle cable performance and reliability and, through first-mover advantage, become a center of excellence for subsea cable systems in floating offshore wind.

By establishing and leading the UK Subsea Cable System Forum, GUH will ensure that the entire supply chain can effectively influence standards and policy to improve reliability, cost effectiveness and quality of cable systems supplied in the UK, enabling the country to become a world-leader in subsea cable systems for offshore wind. The forum, through the development of an agreed roadmap, led by an industry steering committee and working with partners across the sector, will drive innovation and improvements in systems-based design, data sharing, and quality control. As a result of this increased collaboration, the forum will influence the development of the standards needed to reduce risk and increase performance.

Mr Gordon concluded, “This, in turn, will ensure that the UK becomes well-positioned as an authoritative center of excellence for reliable subsea cable systems and solutions that enhance the economic viability of offshore wind projects and accelerate the development of floating offshore wind. Ultimately, the holistic approach by the UK Subsea Cable System Forum will avoid duplication and foster the collaboration needed to deliver the standards required for a new generation of products and services to the global floating offshore wind market.”