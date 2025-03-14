 
O'Grady Tapped for Leadership at NUWC Newport

Stephen O’Grady was recently selected as the deputy technical director for technical excellence at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. Formerly the director of technology and strategy for the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, O’Grady has 35 years of experience in the undersea warfare domain. Credit: U.S. Navy/Nick Froment

Stephen O’Grady, of East Providence, Rhode Island, has been selected as the next deputy technical director for technical excellence at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport.

Formerly the director of technology and strategy for the Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat Systems Department, O’Grady spearheaded the organization’s product vision. He will replace John Babb, who will retire in April.

As deputy technical director, O’Grady will oversee the warfare center’s chief engineer, chief technology officer, quality assurance team and others. He will also have constant communication with Technical Director Marie Bussiere, a longtime colleague. 

