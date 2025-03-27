 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2025

Grander Canyons

Credit: Clive McMahon, IMOS and SIMS

Credit: Clive McMahon, IMOS and SIMS

There are subsea canyons far bigger than the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon is 6,093 feet (1,857 meters) deep, but the Zhemchug Canyon, located in the middle of the Bering Sea, is 8,530 feet (2,600 meters) deep.

The Grand Canyon is 277 miles (446 kilometers) long, but the Kroenke Canyon in the western Pacific Ocean is 480 miles (700 kilometers) long. It is the longest and the most voluminous submarine canyon yet discovered.

There are around 10,000 submarine canyons on Earth, covering around 11% of the continental slope, and they are an important source of ocean biodiversity, they transport sediment and pollution and they can create hydrocarbon reservoirs.

Despite their size and importance, they are still a frontier for scientific research - a new 6,890-foot (2,100 meter) canyon was discovered last year off Antarctica by acousticians on board the icebreaker RSV Nuyina.

Earlier this year, scientists at MBARI developed a new investigative technology, Geo-Sense, a new portable instrument that uses distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) technology for long-term, high-resolution monitoring of geological processes in canyons. DAS involves sending ultrashort pulses of laser light down a fiber-optic cable and analyzing millions of tiny reflections (backscatter) to essentially convert the cable into a motion sensor. The technology can track seafloor processes over long distances and in high resolution.

In the latest issue of Marine Technology Reporter magazine, Celia Konowe talks to Dr Meg Baker of Durham University about another technology development for understanding the turbidity currents in canyons. These seismographs detect and record ground motion, and they have been used to record the longest runout sediment flows ever measured in action, travelling more than a thousand kilometers along the Congo Canyon.

Still, more established technology is also playing a role in understanding the geology of canyons. In 2023, new ocean depths and seascapes along the East Antarctic continental shelf were revealed thanks to deep-diving seals. Fitted with small satellite-linked devices that measured temperature, salinity and depth, some were diving 1,000 meters deeper than the expected water depth. The new data gathered by the seals revealed previously unknown underwater features including the Mirounga-Nuyina Canyon. It too is deeper than the Grand Canyon.

Related News

The new SPRINT-Nav family of hybrid acoustic-inertial navigators. Credit: Sonardyne International Ltd

Sonardyne Introduces New Hybrid Acoustic-Inertial Navigator

Sonardyne International Ltd announced the launch of SPRINT-Nav U, the world's smallest hybrid acoustic-inertial navigator…

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) SuBastian is deployed for a dive near the Bellingshausen Sea off Antarctica. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Study of Newly Exposed Sea Floor Reveals Flourishing Ecosystems

An international team on board Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), working in the Bellingshausen Sea, rapidly pivoted…

British sewage contaminates waterways and the oceans. Credit: Adobe Stock/cheekylorns

Sewage Contaminates British Waters

Beneath the gloomy seas off southern England, 400 million mussels encrust ropes hanging from buoys dotted over an area the…

© aquapix / Adobe Stock

The Future of Coral Reef Protection

The future of coral reef protection lies at the intersection of technology and collaboration, say Australian researchers…

GeoAcoustics Ltd launches first new side scan sonar systems in 10 years at April's Ocean Business 2025 in Southampton, UK. Credit: GeoAcoustics Ltd

Ocean Business '25: GeoAcoustics Ltd.

GeoAcoustics aims to launch new sonar products and expanded services for subsea equipment owners and OEM customers at Ocean…

Image courtesy of GEOMAR – Jens Greinert

The Prolonged Impact of UXO

In 1946, the Polish cargo ship SS Kielce, loaded with munitions, sank about four miles off the coast of England. Its attempted…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Diesel Technician

● NYC Ferry ● Brooklyn, New York, United States

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news