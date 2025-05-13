 
New Wave Media

May 13, 2025

Green Marine Poised for Growth Alongside Potential UK Marine Energy Surge

Green Marine UK is poised for growth as one of the most experienced players in the UK’s rapidly expanding marine energy sector. Credit: Green Marine UK

Green Marine UK is poised for growth as one of the most experienced players in the UK’s rapidly expanding marine energy sector, as studies underscore the potential of wave and tidal technologies.

With a track record delivering complex marine operations, vessel provision and engineering support for pioneering wave and tidal developers, Green Marine is currently a key partner in the USD$21.1 million (€19 million) WEDUSEA project—Europe’s most ambitious wave energy demonstration to date. The initiative will see the deployment of a 1 MW floating wave energy converter at the European Marine Energy Center (EMEC) in Orkney, further cementing Scotland’s status as a global hub for marine renewables.

For Green Marine, it marks another milestone in a marine energy journey that has included support for breakthrough technologies from CorPower Ocean, Orbital Marine Power, AWS, SME, Pelamis, and others.

The firm’s growing portfolio of specialized services includes mooring design, installation, and hookup, cable jointing, lay and pull-in, as well as diamond wire cutting and CFE (Controller Flow Excavation) for cable burial and deburial. In addition to the renewables sector, Green Marine UK anticipates its expertise in complex cable operations will lead to larger scale operations supporting the UK’s intercountry power transmission cables, which are vital for networking and connecting power supplies across the country and abroad.

Momentum builds as recent independent research projects reveal the vast economic and energy potential of marine renewables in the UK. A March 2024 study by LUT University in Finland identified wave energy as a crucial pillar in the UK’s push for 100% renewable energy by 2050, forecasting potential to harness up to 27 GW of wave energy. 

According to the UK Marine Energy Council, the global marine energy market is forecast to be worth USD$100 billion (£76 billion) by 2050. In the UK alone it could create up to 22,000 jobs by 2040, establishing robust supply chains and contributing billions to the economy. Every 1GW of deployed marine energy capacity would deliver an estimated USD$150 million (£114 million) in system benefits annually, while saving 113,000 tons of carbon emissions each year—contributing significantly to the UK’s net zero targets.

Green Marine UK recently announced a seven-figure investment in a new Subsea Services Department, supporting the UK’s offshore wind and marine energy sectors. Backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the package includes state-of-the-art subsea equipment from Rovtech (Seatronics), Sonardyne, Norbit, and others—positioning the company to serve a subsea operations and maintenance (O&M) market expected to exceed USD$357 million (£270 million) by 2030, according to Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC).

With a combination of experience, technical capability, and strategic investment, Green Marine is well-positioned to help unlock the UK’s full marine energy potential—delivering clean power, high-value jobs, and a just transition for coastal communities across Scotland and beyond.

