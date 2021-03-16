 
March 16, 2021

Green Minerals' Production System to Be Ready in 2026

© railwayfx / Adobe Stock

Green Minerals, a subsea minerals mining company recently created by Seabird Exploration, a Norway-based provider of seismic survey services wanting to diversify its business suffering from oil price cycles, on Tuesday said it expects to have its marine minerals production system ready in 2026.

"The company expects the production system to be ready to commence pilot production in 2026," Green Minerals said.

Green Minerals is expected to start trading on Euronext Growth Oslo on or about March 23.

Seabird Exploration said in January that Green Minerals focus would be deep-sea mining of marine minerals and Rare Earth Elements (REE) key to the green shift, "eliminating the social costs in onshore mining while reducing the environmental footprint"

The company's plan is for Green Minerals to be recognized as a pioneer in offshore mining and a leader in Marine Minerals.

Medium-term, Green Minerals' plan is to win licenses to survey, explore and produce Marine Minerals on the Norwegian Shelf, "thereby "capitalizing on a NOK 700bn worth of resource potential."

Long term, Green Minerals hopes to win mining licenses internationally based on our Norwegian Shelf technology, and establish the company as a leading offshore miner globally.

According to a Reuters article published in January, Norway could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, potentially becoming one of the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, and solar farms.

Back in November 2020, following the launch of the ABS subsea mining guide, Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore said the world demand for metals required for new forms of transportation and electrical storage is increasing. 

"Metals such as copper, cobalt, nickel and manganese exist on land, but are increasingly difficult to extract sustainably. Subsea mining, with the abundant resources on the seabed, offers an alternative,” he said at the time.


Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
