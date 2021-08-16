 
August 16, 2021

Greensea, OPT ink Deal

The next-generation of OPT’s Maritime Domain Awareness System (M-DAS) will use the OPENSEA platform

Greensea Systems, creator of OPENSEA has contracted with Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) to provide development and engineering services. Specifically, Greensea will support OPT to develop and launch the next generation of its PowerBuoy-based Maritime Domain Awareness Solution (MDAS) on the OPENSEA platform and will work closely with OPT’s other software partner, Fathom5.

“This is an exciting project to be involved in and it speaks to the versatility of open architecture and OPENSEA,” said Ben Kinnaman, Greensea CEO. “It also takes into consideration what working with Greensea is all about, an open business relationship where we work collaboratively with all partners to develop their differentiating technologies based on the proven and stable technologies of OPENSEA. This is the only way to eliminate the barriers that often prevent rapid technology advancement.”

“There is growing international focus on Maritime Domain Awareness to prevent and prosecute activities from some of the most remote areas of the seas,” said Philipp Stratmann, OPT President and CEO. “Greensea brings decades of experience in developing agile and adaptable software solutions that can help our products withstand the harshest ocean environments. Along with Fathom5, Greensea will allow us to seamlessly integrate video and radar from a PowerBuoy®-based Maritime Domain Awareness Solution with available satellite, weather, bathymetric, and other data feeds to form a customizable and detailed surface and subsea picture of a monitored area as we develop a best-in-class autonomous threat detection solution.”

