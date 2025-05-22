 
May 22, 2025

Greensea IQ Announces Neotek as Exclusive Representative for France and Belgium

Greensea IQ, a leader in autonomous robotic systems for the maritime and defense industries, announced a new exclusive representation agreement with Neotek, a provider of marine technologies headquartered in Lorient, France. Under this agreement, Neotek will represent Greensea IQ’s Bayonet line of surf-zone autonomous vehicles and IQNS navigation and situational awareness systems in France and Belgium.

This partnership marks an expansion of Greensea IQ’s international sales network, bringing two of its core product lines to new markets through a highly respected regional expert in marine systems integration and distribution.

The Bayonet family of Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs) provides robust, adaptable solutions for operations in the surf zone and shallow water—delivering applications including mine countermeasures (MCM), UXO detection, beach surveys, and payload delivery. IQNS, Greensea IQ’s Integrated Navigation System, enables accurate and reliable positioning, communication, and control across complex subsea missions.

Post Resume
Post Jobs
