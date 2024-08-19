 
August 19, 2024

Greensea IQ Contract to Further Develop USN Autonomous Vehicle

The upgraded VideoRay Defenders, with EOD Edge, will provide a robust solution for underwater EOD tasks. The integration of sonar-based target classification and operator assist autonomy enables more accurate threat detection and neutralization. Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ announced an extension to its prototype (Other Transaction Agreement) with the Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Navy following the successful completion to Phase 3 of the Autonomous Expeditionary Maritime Response Vehicle (AEMRV) prototype last fall.

The objective of this contract modification is to demonstrate a production-ready edge processing configuration of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Workspace, called EOD Edge, deployed in Greensea’s IQNS, with the autonomy and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) components. This contract extension signifies a closer step to providing this enabling technology to U.S. Navy EOD Technicians.

IQNS provides an NVIDIA edge processor, integrated fiber optic gyro, aiding navigation sensors, and Greensea’s patented navigation solution for small underwater robots. IQNS is designed as an upgrade solution for systems currently running Greensea’s defense software suite and is used throughout Greensea’s own robot product line.  Greensea is augmenting IQNS for this program with advanced autonomy capabilities for acquiring, classifying, and eventually neutralizing subsea threats while maintaining a significant standoff for EOD personnel. This new development is capable of upgrading the existing fleet of VideoRay Defender ROVs currently employed by the Navy and other defense forces.

The Phase 4 objective of this contract focuses on further developing EOD Edge to incorporate advanced AI features such as target classification using sonar and “operator assist” autonomy while in an untethered or long-range standoff configuration. These enhancements significantly improve the operational capabilities of  ROVs, such as the VideoRay Defender, currently used by EOD forces and creates scale and safety for  personnel charged with clearing threats from maritime environments.

“We are really excited about this opportunity to continue working with DIU and the Navy in the AEMRV program,” said Ben Kinnaman, Founder and CEO of Greensea IQ.  “I believe in this mission and I believe in the role technology can play in creating safety and scale for these critical operations. The concepts of autonomy and AI foster ideas of futuristic robots replacing humans and the way we work on the ocean.  In reality, autonomy and AI, at almost any stage of development, can aid humans and how we work on the ocean.  In this case, these technologies will keep warfighters safe, provide them a greater reach, and give them an opportunity to do more with less.  It is awesome the DoD is pursuing this common-sense application of cutting-edge technology.”

The upgraded VideoRay Defenders, with EOD Edge, will provide a robust solution for underwater EOD tasks. The integration of sonar-based target classification and operator assist autonomy enables more accurate threat detection and neutralization.

The technologies productized under this program will bring upgrades to Greensea’s EOD Edge software package, the edge processing solution for EOD Workspace, and an integrated solution with navigation and processing through IQNS.  A lighter weight deployment through IQNS Mini will also be available.  IQNS with EOD Edge will be available in Q4 2024 on Greensea’s Bayonet product line of Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicle (AUGV) robots and for the VideoRay Defender in defense applications.

