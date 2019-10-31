 
New Wave Media

October 31, 2019

Greensea Expands Workforce

  • Nate Guy (Photo: Greensea)
  • Greg Probst (Photo: Greensea)
  • Chris Chase (Photo: Greesea)
Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open software architecture for the marine industry, recently added three key personnel to its team to address current and future growth and to support its core business strategies. 

Positions have been created to support existing needs in business development, finance, and program management. Greg Probst comes to Greensea as Vice President, Sales and Business Development, having worked at Teledyne Marine where he drove sales and business development in the US defense sector. Chris Chase, CPA, joins Greensea as Financial Controller after several years with Fortune 500 company, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., as Finance Manager. Nate Guy takes up the role of Program Manager for Special Operations Forces technologies having served as a U.S. Marine for 21 years.

“We have hired the very best to help us reach our aggressive goals,” states Marybeth Gilliam, COO, Greensea. “Each person has a wealth of experience in their field and they immediately began making significant contributions to support our rapid growth.”  

In addition to these three most recent hires, Greensea is looking to hire several experienced robotics engineers and software developers over the next three to six months.

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
