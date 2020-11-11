 
November 11, 2020

Greensea Hires Harrison as Junior Robotics Engineer

Greensea hired Naomi Harrison, Junior Robotics Engineer.

Greensea hired Naomi Harrison, Junior Robotics Engineer.

Greensea hired Naomi Harrison, Junior Robotics Engineer, to help advance OPENSEA's capabilities and ease-of-use. Naomi is a recent graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Robotics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.  

During her time at WPI, Harrison interned at General Dynamics where she implemented new robotic solutions for design and manufacturing problems.  One of her ideas was pitched to and funded by the U.S. Navy’s ManTech program. 

Harrison  also assisted Professor Jane Li, Ph.D., with the analysis of Human-Robot Interactions and the design and development of robotic motion protocols that imitate human movement. Using Markov decision models to analyze how humans perform simple tasks, Naomi helped design a three-part validation study to test the intuitiveness of the robot's movements. The research led to improved usability of the robots, making them more accessible to untrained users.  

