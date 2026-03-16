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March 16, 2026

Greensea IQ Launches Bayonet AUGV Training Simulator

© Greensea IQ

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ, a leader in subsea robotics and autonomous systems, announced the launch of a new simulator designed to help operators learn, practice, and refine their skills using the company’s Bayonet Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs).

Developed in-house, the training simulator is built in a virtual game environment providing a realistic experience with an accurate physics engine. The game engine integrates with the operator’s console of the Bayonet robot, taking the place of a live robot, and simulates a fully operational system. Operators interact with the simulated system just as they would with a deployed robot, utilizing Greensea’s operating software, conducting real-life mission scenarios, responding to environmental events, and supervising the robot in both autonomous modes of operation as well as piloting the system in open-loop modes of operation.

The Bayonet AUGV simulator is designed for training scenarios and supporting operational work-ups of real-life missions. Trainers can specify environmental conditions, import geography and bathymetry, place targets, and create mission objectives. A fish-eye view in the trainer’s console allows the trainer to watch as an operator executes a mission. Realistic POV video from the AUGVs camera and simulated high-fidelity sonar data provide the operator an accurate experience while working within Greensea’s Workspace software. Operators can use the Workspace software just as they would in a live exercise, practicing scenarios, learning the software, and understanding their role as partners with an autonomous system.

All of Bayonet’s autonomous features are fully enabled and available, from mission execution, obstacle avoidance, and target interrogation, to Automatic Target Recognition. Workspace’s data management systems are also fully functional, supporting data recording and playback as well as integration with TAK systems and Greensea’s post mission analysis toolchain. 

The Bayonet AUGV Simulator is built on Greensea’s new simulation engine for Greensea’s software systems. Training simulators for Greensea’s EOD Workspace and EOD Edge software platform available on the Mission Specialist Defender ROV systems by VideoRay (an AeroVironment company) and well as training simulators for Greensea’s RNAV system for combat swimmers will be available in the spring of 2026.

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