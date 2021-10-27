Wednesday, October 27, 2021
 
October 27, 2021

Greensea Inks Deal with Ocean Infinity

Image courtesy Greensea/Ocean Infinity

Greensea signed a contract with Ocean Infinity to collaborate and develop the Armada Dynamic Payloads Control software suite on OPENSEA. 

“Greensea is excited to collaborate with Ocean Infinity on this pioneering technology,” said Ben Kinnaman, Greensea CEO. “Their plan is the most radical shakeup to the way work has been done on and under the sea since ROVs were developed. This type of paradigm shift can only happen when barriers are removed and multiple companies can collaborate. That’s what an open architecture platform, like OPENSEA, does. It removes barriers and fosters collaboration so advancement can happen.”

"Greensea's OPENSEA Platform provides us with an open architecture framework that supports fully integrated complex systems and rapid technology development," said Josh Brossard, CTO, Ocean Infinity. "Integrating diparate and complex robotic systems has many challenges and OPENSEA has proven to be a key enabler in addressing those challenges."

