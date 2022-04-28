 
New Wave Media

April 28, 2022

Greensea Promotes Howard to Chief Growth Officer

Greensea promoted Rob Howard to the role of Chief Growth Officer. Photo courtesy Greensea

Greensea promoted Rob Howard to the role of Chief Growth Officer. Photo courtesy Greensea

Greensea appointed Rob Howard as Chief Growth Officer. Currently Howard is VP Growth & Strategy for Greensea’s sister company Armach Robotics, and Howard’s appointment to Greensea in this newly created role will ensure the company is able to exploit its future potential within the business of marine robotics.

"When we created the open architecture OPENSEA software platform for marine robotics we acknowledged the opportunities to drive growth outside our traditional defense market," said Ben Kinnaman, Founder and CEO, Greensea. "These include the commercial maritime channels such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and environmental monitoring. Such a move must be strategically planned, resourced and executed and headed by the right person. Rob has done much within Armach in the limited time he’s been with us, so it was an easy decision to bring him across to Greensea. He is in tune with my vision that software is the essential element of all future technological improvements in marine robotics. I’m excited by what he will achieve as CGO. And, I’m not sure there has ever been a nicer guy to work with.’

Prior to joining Greensea’s sister company Armach Robotics at the beginning of the year, Rob spent more than twenty years in the maritime B2B media working with companies representing every aspect of the maritime environment from the surface to the seafloor.

"Adding the responsibilities of CGO to my current role gives me the opportunity to shape the growth trajectories of multiple companies putting the decades of my experience to work," said Howard. "These are exciting times for marine robotics, and I’m fortunate to be a part of it’.

Related News

Meet the MOWU: Mobile Offshore Wind Units that are aiming to help the offshore drilling business decarbonize. Source: Odfjell Oceanwind

Odfjell Oceanwind aims to Help Decarbonize Offshore Drilling with Floating Wind

A look inside Odfjell Oceanwind, a Norwegian start-up that plans to decarbonize the offshore drilling industry by using giant floating wind turbines…

Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Turbine Bolts

A six-legged robot has demonstrated how it can inspect wind turbine bolts autonomously, removing the need for technicians…

“A new challenge is the installation of big windmills. Big windmills today are 13 MW, 14MW. They are going up to 15 MW and people talk about 20 MW, so we have developed a system that can handle up to 20 MW. By weight it’s nothing, but in terms of technical challenge, it’s very interesting because the windmills are very big, the blades are extreme sizes and installation is at enormous heights. We think Pioneering Spirit is a big vessel, but if you take the biggest windmill of the future, she is t

Edward Heerema – Dutch Courage with Single-minded Focus

Edward Heerema is founder and president of Allseas, which brought the world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, to the market.

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

(Photo: OSIL)

OSIL Debuts New Marine Snow Catcher

Global marine systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has unveiled a new addition to its Marine Snow…

Whaling Painting: This mid-19th century painting depicts the dangers of whaling. As a whaler strikes a final blow, his whaling ship stands by in the distance to receive and process the whale into oil. Image courtesy of the New Bedford Whaling Museum Library and Archives

Two Century Old Shipwrecked Whaling Ship Discovered in GOM

NOAA and partners reportedly discovered the wreck of a 207-year-old whaling ship called Industry in the Gulf of Mexico. The…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Technopole maritime du Quebec (TMQ)

TMQ's main objective is to accelerate the development of marine science, technology and biotechnology sectors in Québec by ensuring its national and international exposure and this, while providing value-added services to its members and supporting for long-term priority projects.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Boat Captain for SEAL Tour

● San Diego, California, United States

Chief Steward

● NOAA

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news