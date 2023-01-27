Greensea snags award at Blue Innovation Symposium

Greensea Systems, Inc. (Greensea) won the Rising Tide Award as the ‘Industry Awardee’ during the Blue Innovation Symposium (BIS) held in Rhode Island this week. The award was presented to Greensea’s CEO Ben Kinnaman in acknowledgement of Greensea’s significant contributions to the blue economy through technology innovation, collaboration and leadership.

Ben Kinnaman attended BIS to participate as a panelist during the discussion, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Commercializing Technologies.

Greensea, under Kinnaman’s guidance, has been successful turning technology developed under DIU contracts into commercial products, including Safe C2. Safe C2 was originally developed to provide the over-the-horizon control of small, commercial ROVs used in explosive ordnance disposal. Safe C2 is now being put to use in the offshore energy industry, providing the technology to control offshore surface and subsea vehicles.