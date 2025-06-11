 
New Wave Media

June 11, 2025

Lloyd's Register: Considered Approach to Protecting Marine Biodiversity Offers Competitive Advantage

© Lloyd’s Register

© Lloyd’s Register

Proactive measures supporting marine biodiversity create operational efficiencies and attract commercial incentives, according to a new Lloyd’s Register (LR) report, launched June 11 at the UN Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France.

The Shipping Biodiversity Report offers practical, science-based guidance and potential actions for shipowners, operators, regulators and policymakers seeking to protect marine biodiversity while maintaining efficient operations.

The report connects environmental impact with financial and reputational exposure. Ships with poor noise or discharge profiles may not be eligible for port incentive programs, face reduced charter appeal, or operating restrictions in ecologically sensitive zones.

Conversely, proactive measures, such as investing in greener technologies or operational practices such as reducing speed in known habitats, can deliver sustainable practices, operational efficiencies and attract commercial incentives.

It recommends a number of practical strategies and actionable pathways for shipowners and operators, such as early consideration of biodiversity impacts during vessel design, technology and digital adoption, and holistic thinking around ship discharges and future fuels.

The report provides a tool to understand the cause-and-effect relationship between shipping activities and environmental pressures. These include the introduction of non-indigenous and potentially invasive species, often via ballast water and biofouling, which can have negative impacts on native populations and food chains, sometimes leading to extinction or impacting vital industries such as fisheries and aquaculture.

Harmful and toxic discharges, ranging from accidental spills to the cumulative impact of routine operational discharges, are other activities causing pressure. These introduce chemicals, nutrients causing eutrophication and microplastics that alter ocean chemistry and contribute to ocean acidification.

Physical impacts, including ship strikes that pose lethal threats to marine animals, anchoring activities that can destroy sensitive seafloor habitats such as coral reefs, and vessel-generated waves and turbulence, also contribute to ecosystem degradation. Additionally, underwater radiated noise from vessels is now recognized as the primary contributor to chronic ocean noise, altering the behavior and distribution of marine mammals and fish.

The Shipping Biodiversity Report is the first volume in a planned series that will expand to address technological solutions, operational practices, and collaborative approaches to environmental management. The full publication is available to download from LR’s Maritime Biodiversity Research Programme.

Related News

Nexans supplied the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable for TennetT’s DolWin6 project. Image courtesy TenneT

Upscaling Power Subsea: Cables and Connectors

Cable and connector manufacturers are rushing to meet the growing demand for subsea cables and connectors as renewables upscale…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro, Ocean Visions Team Up for Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Tech

Fugro has been selected by nonprofit organization Ocean Visions to lead the development of a standardized environmental impact…

© Adobe Stock/hectorchristiaen - stock.adobe.com

UN Oceans Conference: The High Seas Treaty

While many countries have agreed to take steps to protect the vast, ungoverned swathes of the world's oceans, they have yet…

URI’s Brennan Phillips prepares the rotary actuated dodecahedron sampling system before the final dive of the Designing the Future cruise in 2021. (Photos: Jovelle Tamayo/Schmidt Ocean Institute). © URI

URI Research Seeks to Learn About Deep Sea Organisms

Building upon previous research, University of Rhode Island Professor of Ocean Engineering and Oceanography Brennan Phillips…

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup…

© NOC

NOC Awarded $3.5m to Explore Expanding Ocean Desertification

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) are leading a new, five-year funded project to investigate the…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news