June 2, 2020

Greensea, 3D Spatial Solutions to Partner

Scott Walters, Principal of 3D Spatial Solutions.

Greensea Systems announced its sales partnership with 3D Spatial Solutions, LLC.

Located in Houston,  3D Spatial Solutions will provide sales support throughout the US for Greensea’s open architecture navigation, control, autonomy and human-machine interface technology. 3D Spatial Solutions will represent Greensea in sales of its core products, including its new hull inspection technology, and securing new OEM relationships. “We believe that Greensea provides the crucial link between operator and machine. Their OPENSEA platform and user interface, Workspace, are the key to OEMs providing increased capability for their current vehicles, and enabling existing ROV owners and users to enhance their productivity by reducing workload for the operator,” said Scott Walters, Principal of 3D Spatial Solutions.

The expansion into Houston comes during a period of rapid growth for Greensea. Greensea opened a new location in Plymouth, Mass., in January, 2020, and announced an expansion to Europe in April, 2020. Marybeth Gilliam, COO of Greensea, said, “Demand for Greensea’s products has skyrocketed in the past year because operators and OEMs in fields as diverse as defense, offshore energy production, and hull robotics recognize that we provide some of the most advanced, disruptive, and versatile technologies on the market.”

