 
New Wave Media

May 9, 2023

HAV Group Set to Acquire Undheim Systems, Adding DP Capabilities

©HAV Group

©HAV Group

Norway's HAV Group ASA has agreed to acquire Undheim Systems AS, a provider of dynamic positioning (DP) systems for vessels.

"The planned technology acquisition is a strategic move that accelerates HAV Group's plans to offer digital functionality that meets the global maritime market's needs for decision support tools and autonomous ship operations," HAV Group said.

“HAV Group already provides digital decision support systems to vessels in order to cut operating expenditure and emissions to air. By adding DP capabilities to our product portfolio, we will be able to provide an even more complete data-driven and digital offering for cost-efficient vessel operations. Moreover, we obtain an important building block to help make safe and reliable autonomous sailing capabilities a reality,” says Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group.

Dynamic positioning (DP) is a computer-controlled system that automatically maintains a vessel's position and heading by using its own propellers and thrusters. Undheim Systems AS has successfully developed a highly flexible and competitive DP system for vessels of all sizes, including even the smallest workboats.

So far, Undheim Systems has delivered its DP systems to approximately 60 vessels, which include fishing vessels, workboats and service vessels in the fish farming industry, and others. The company has a solid order backlog for its DP product, JPOS, HAV said.

In 2022, Undheim Systems delivered revenues of NOK 4 million and an EBIT of NOK 0.7 million.


Integration in Energy Design and Smart Control


HAV Group plans to integrate Undheim Systems’ specialist competence and DP technology into the group’s Energy Design and Smart Control business area, which is headed up by Norwegian Electric Systems AS. 

"The business area already has a broad product portfolio of intelligent vessel navigation, automation and control systems, as well as an office in Egersund which the Undheim Systems team will co-locate with. By combining HAV Group’s smart navigation system, Raven INS, with Undheim Systems’ DP technology, HAV Group can provide solutions that control vessels at all vessel speeds and enables semi-autonomous functionality," HAV said.

“There is a very exciting opportunity in combining HAV Group’s vessel navigation systems with our DP technology. The combination is an obvious plug-and-play solution that we can offer to today’s vessels, for both retrofit installations and newbuilds. 

In addition, the combination can provide an important piece of the jigsaw towards autonomous vessels. The delivery of automatic docking systems for ferries is an obvious first step. We look forward to exploring these and many other growth opportunities as part of HAV Group,” says Stein Martin Undheim, managing director of Undheim Systems.

“Many customers ask us to combine DP systems with our own vessel navigation system when supplying smart control systems for vessel. Until now we have had to acquire DP systems from third-party suppliers. Going forward we can provide a fully integrated solution. This will benefit both HAV Group and our customers,” adds Gunnar Larsen.

HAV Group ASA has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Undheim Systems AS. The purchase consideration includes shares in HAV Group ASA and a cash amount. No details were share on the exact amounts. The closing of the transaction is expected in June 2023.

Related News

Ronald H. Brown - ©NOAA

Bollinger Shipyards to Refit NOAA's Largest Ship "Ronald H. Brown"

Bollinger Shipyards has begun fabrication at its newly acquired Mississippi repair facility, Bollinger Mississippi Repair…

©DeepOcean

DeepOcean Deploys Its First Autonomous Drone for Inspection of Offshore Structures

Offshore services firm DeepOcean said Monday it had mobilized its first Autonomous Inspection Drone (AID), which it says…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

HOV Alvin’s manipulator arm collects samples from rocky outcrop at the crest of a ridge, populated by cold water corals, squat lobsters, anemones, basket stars and deep-sea fish. Credit: Image courtesy of L. Robinson (U. Bristol), D. Fornari (WHOI), M. Taylor (U. Essex), D. Wanless (Boise State U.) NSF/NERC/HOV Alvin/WHOI MISO Facility, 2023 ©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

New Coral Reef Discovered in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands

A scientific expedition has discovered a previously unknown coral reef with abundant marine life off Ecuador's Galapagos Islands…

©Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Launches 2nd Gen. Aquanaut Subsea Robots

Subsea autonomous robot maker Nauticus Robotics on Thursday announced the start of commissioning exercises for the first…

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news