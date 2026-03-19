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March 19, 2026

IKM Gruppen Acquires Hendrik Veder Group

Source: IKM Gruppen

Source: IKM Gruppen

Norway’s IKM Gruppen has acquired Hendrik Veder Group, headquartered in Rotterdam.

The combined entity will operate under the new name IKM Hendrik Veder.

Hendrik Veder Group brings a distinguished 225-year legacy, making it one of the oldest maritime enterprises in the Netherlands. With 79 employees, the company has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and long-standing customer relationships. It remains a trusted provider of steel wire and synthetic rope solutions for lifting, mooring, towing, and rigging in the maritime and offshore industries, with a clear focus on sustainability.

IKM Gruppen AS is an international industrial group active in maritime, offshore and subsea domains. It has approximately 4,000 employees and operations in 15 countries.

“This acquisition represents an important step in strengthening our presence in the maritime industry and expanding our capabilities in the European market,” said the owner of IKM Gruppen, Ståle Kyllingstad. “Hendrik Veder Group’s long history, expertise, and focus on sustainable solutions make it a strong strategic fit for our organization.”

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