Tuesday, July 11, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 10, 2023

Hairston Named GM of Austal USA Advanced Technologies

Don Hairston (Photo: Austal USA Advanced Technologies)

Don Hairston (Photo: Austal USA Advanced Technologies)

Don Hairston has been named General Manager of Austal USA Advanced Technologies in Charlottesville, Va. Hairston comes to Austal from L3Harris Technologies where he was vice president and general manager of the C5 Systems Division. He was responsible for leading a $400 million organization that designs and delivers unmanned surface vessels, integrated C5ISR, and maritime controls and cyber solutions to support, defend and protect critical national assets and infrastructure.

In his role as GM of Advanced Technologies Hairston will lead Austal USA’s growing R&D portfolio to include support to the submarine industrial base and additive manufacturing program.

“Don’s over 20 years of experience in the defense industry more than qualifies him to lead our advanced technology team,” said Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh. “Austal USA will benefit from his wealth of experience in executive management, engineering, domestic and international business development and business operations.”

Hairston has previously held executive roles at Textron, Cobham, and Northrop Grumman, as well as positions with the Government in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and the Aegis Program Office prior to joining the defense industry.

Hairston earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from Virginia Polytechnic and State University. He also participated in the General Management Program at the Harvard Business School and has held numerous advisory roles.

Related News

For illustration - Image by Atlantis

SAE Deploys Upgraded Turbine at MeyGen Tidal Power Site

Tidal Energy Developer SAE said Wednesday it had deployed the upgraded 'Turbine 2' at the MeyGen tidal energy project site…

©Sea-KIT

SEA-KIT Set to Deliver X107T Uncrewed Surface Vessel to ThayerMahan

SEA-KIT International, a company specializing in designing and building uncrewed surface vessels, is preparing to deliver…

(Photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Titanic Sub Pieces Found on Ocean Floor; No Survivors

The five people aboard a missing submersible are thought to be dead, according to the company that owns the vessel, bringing…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

Victor 6000 ROV (FILE PHOTO: © Ifremer / Michel Gouillou)

French Send Deep Diving Robot to Help Titanic Sub Search

A French robot that can dive to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) underwater is on its way to help find a tourist submersible that…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Titanic Exploration Submersible Missing, Rescue Efforts Underway

A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of southeastern Canada…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products & Technologies
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news