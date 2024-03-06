 
March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024

Harland & Wolff Inks Five-Year Contract with Global Oil Services Company

(Credit: Harland & Wolff Group)

Harland & Wolff Group has signed a five-year master services agreement for the fabrication of large structures with oil services company supplying subsea infrastructure for global oil and gas developments.

Harland & Wolff has received its first purchase order under that agreement to fabricate six subsea structures with a contract value of approximately $3.8 million (£3 million).

The order comes from an unnamed client that supplies subsea equipment across major hydrocarbon basins around the globe, according to the company.

These highly specialized structures are used in oil and gas platforms and the surrounding infrastructure, capable of withstanding pressures of 430 bar (6,235 psi) and as such are mission critical parts.

These structures will be built over the next 18 months at Harland and Wolff’s Arnish site in a staged delivery program with an expected completion date in the first half of 2025.

"I am delighted that Arnish is recognized as a center of excellence to deliver critical subsea infrastructure. This contract marks a significant step for the company and builds on the highly technical work the yard has already undertaken on suction anchors, piles and the work it is currently performing for the Sea Rose FPSO Contract.

“These specialized subsea structures are a new product area for Harland & Wolff and we expect that successful delivery of this contract will open up significant opportunities for additional contracts in subsea infrastructure going forward,” said John Wood, CEO of Harland & Wolff Group.

