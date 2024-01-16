Wednesday, January 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2024

Hellenic Cables to Wire Polish Offshore Wind Farms

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables has signed a contract with Seaway 7 to supply inter-array cables for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms in Poland.

Hellenic Cables was appointed by Seaway7 as the key subcontractor for the design, manufacturing, testing and supply of up to 205 km of 66kV subsea inter-array cables and related accessories for these projects.

Seaway 7, par of Subsea 7 Group, secured a ‘substantial’ contract, worth between $150-300 million, for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III inter-array cabling work in October 2023.

The Bałtyk II and III wind farms, being developed by the joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia, extend into 122 km2 and 117 km2 areas, respectively, and are strategically positioned in the southwestern Baltic Sea within Polish waters, encompassing water depths ranging from 20 to 45 meters.

Hellenic Cables will manufacture the subsea cables at its vertically integrated plant in Corinth in Greece.

All cables required will be delivered within the first half of 2026, the company said.

“Seaway7 are pleased to confirm that we have awarded the supply of inter-array cables for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms to Hellenic Cables. This contract award reflects our confidence in Hellenic Cables expertise and capabilities, and we look forward to advancing this project together,” said Tom Rijnders, Seaway7 Project Manager.

Related News

(Credit: TSO)

Italy's TSO Tests Subsea Drone for Marine Geophysical Surveys

Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Terna has launched an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Gavia as part of a collaborative…

Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha Offshore Substation (Credit: Flying Focus/Tennet)

Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha Offshore Substation Set for Wind Turbines Link-Up

The grid connection for Hollandse Kust (west) Alpha offshore substation is officially ready for commissioning after receiving…

(Credit: Tekmar)

Tekmar Reels In $4.4M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured a contract to supply its cable protection system for an undisclosed offshore…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Bags $1B Contract with Petrobras

TechnipFMC has been awarded 'major' integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract…

(Credit: Taihan)

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore Wind Cabling Contract in South Korea

Taihan Cable & Solution has won a $77.3 million contract for the supply of subsea cables for the 365 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol…

(Photo: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Installs Inter-Array Cables at Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm

Asso.subsea announced it has completed the Inter-array cable installation and protection operations for the 500 megawatt…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Lead Design Engineer

● Schoellhorn-Albrecht Machine Co., Inc. ● Saint Louis, MO, United States

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news