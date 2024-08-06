 
Aker BP Hires Oceaneering for IMR Support Services Off Norway

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has secured an Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) support services contract with Aker BP for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The initial contract duration is for three years with two, two-year options to extend.

Oceaneering will mobilize in August to provide onshore and offshore IMR project support to vessels contracted by Aker BP operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“Being awarded the IMR support services contract from Aker BP is a significant achievement. It enables us to leverage our advanced product and service portfolio to deliver a cost-effective solution with a reduced carbon footprint and minimized HSE risk,” said Eli Løberg Mellgren, Director of Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group, Europe and the Middle East (EME).

