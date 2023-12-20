Wednesday, December 20, 2023
 
Hogan Retires from OceansAdvance

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan, who has served as Executive Director for more than 20 years. Image courtesy Cathy Hogan/OceansAdvance

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan, who has served as Executive Director for more than 20 years, and the appointment of Shelly Petten as the incoming leader, effective December 18, 2023.

Hogan has played an instrumental role in the growth and success of OceansAdvance. Her commitment to student engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion has elevated the impact of the cluster locally, nationally, and internationally. She looks forward to retiring, spending quality time travelling, and visiting with family and friends throughout the country and the US.

"We are immensely grateful for Cathy's unwavering dedication, vision, and leadership during her tenure. Under her guidance, OceansAdvance has continued to be the voice of the ocean community in Newfoundland and Labrador. Her impact on our organization will be remembered and cherished," said Dr. Paul Brett, Board Chair.

Shelly Petten, the newly appointed Executive Director, brings over 17 years of experience in the ocean technology sector from both private industry and the public sector. Having previously worked as an Economic Development Officer with the government of Newfoundland & Labrador and, more recently, with Kraken Robotics and PanGeo Subsea, Shelly is well-equipped to lead OceansAdvance into its next chapter. Her extensive professional relationships and past experiences will contribute to the growth of the ocean technology sector and position the province as a leader in the ocean sector.

"I am so excited to join OceansAdvance as the new Executive Director. I have been involved with this organization in different capacities over the last 20 years, and I firmly believe that the ocean technology sector in Newfoundland and Labrador is full of opportunities for growth; I see a future of continued growth and endless possibilities," said Petten.

