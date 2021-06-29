 
Houlder Tapped to Design Research Vessel Pair

Image courtesy Houlder

Image courtesy Houlder

Houlder won two new contracts by Marine Scotland, the Scottish Government Directorate responsible for the integrated management of Scotland’s seas. The two-vessel design contracts ensure support for the design and build of two new vessels which will have enhanced vessel capabilities and be designed to operate in the harsh conditions of the North Atlantic and the North Sea.

Following a fleet evaluation in 2019, Marine Scotland developed a fleet plan to meet the future needs of marine protection and research in Scotland. In preparation, Marine Scotland has signed two technical service contracts with Houlder to ensure a qualified concept design for two new, state-of-the-art vessel types: a scientific research vessel, and a compliance vessel.

Marine Scotland will use Houlder's experience in research vessels and hybrid designs to evaluate, in-depth, the requirements and design documentation for both vessels, ensuring the vessels are fully fit for purpose. Houlder will provide tender support and shipyard evaluation throughout this process.

The new compliance vessel type will be designed for use in Scottish Zone (200nm EEZ), including the challenging conditions of the North Atlantic and North Sea, and meet the requirements of the Emission Control Area (ECA).

In addition, the new research vessel type will provide enhanced vessel capabilities including increased capacity for more scientists and integration of scientific equipment, facilitating a wider variety of research projects.

