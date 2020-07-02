 
July 2, 2020

Huisman to Deliver Cranes for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Green Jade - Credit: DEME

Dutch industrial equipment provider Huisman will deliver cranes for the first Taiwan-built offshore installation vessel.

The vessel - to be named Green Jade - will be owned by CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME.

The JV has recently taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of ‘Green Jade’, which is the first DP3 heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan.
Huisman has been contracted by CSBC to deliver a 4,000mt Offshore Mast Crane (OMC), and a 65mt Knuckleboom Crane for the vessel which will be used to serve Taiwan's booming offshore wind sector. The OMC crane will be built at the production facility of Huisman in China and is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

With a lifting capacity of 4,000mt at 125m above deck, and outfitted with specific auxiliary systems for handling tall structures, the crane will enables Green Jade to install the next generation of foundations and giant wind turbines.

"The crane is prepared for a super fly jib with significant lifting capacity and a whip hoist which allows lifting of smaller components up to a height of 185m above deck," Huisman said.

The Green Jade vessel, to be 216.5 meters long, will be built at CSBC in Kaohsiung and is set to be delivered in 2022. It will have dual-fuel engines and will have a Green Passport and Clean Design notation. It will be able to accommodate a crew of up to 160 people.

 

