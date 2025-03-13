Tech Note: Hydromea D-FIN Electronic Speed Controller

Hydromea launched the D-FIN Electronic Speed Controller (ESC) Motor Controller, engineered to deliver efficiency, compactness, and precision to Hydromea’s DISKDRIVE thrusters and other brushless permanent magnet DC (BLDC) motors in the robotics and equipment space.

The controller is built to deliver smooth, silent, and efficient performance to motors. To fit into the smallest robotic vehicles, it can be stacked on a proprietary backplane to optimize space constraints and reduce cabling. Multiple digital interfaces provide flexibility to integrate D-FIN into a system. D-FIN can be controlled and monitored via RS485 serial bus, CAN bus, USB-C, or PWM.

Key features include its compact design, wide input voltage range, high current handling, flexible communication interfaces, and advanced control modes.