December 21, 2020

Industry's First: Oceaneering's 20.000-psi Equipment for Chevron's Anchor project

Credit: Oceaneering

Credit: Oceaneering

Schlumberger's OneSubsea has ordered "the first-ever" 20,000 psi-rated subsea hydraulic junction plates and associated connection hardware from Oceaneering, for deployment at Chevron's Anchor development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The hardware is destined for the first-ever 20,000 psi-rated fields to be developed in the Gulf of Mexico. A portion of the order has already been delivered to OneSubsea, Oceaneering said. Oceaneering will oversee the design, engineering, and production of the hydraulic connection hardware along with integrated flying lead assemblies and installation equipment.

In 2019, OneSubsea won a contract from Chevron to provide an integrated subsea production and multiphase boosting system for the deepwater Anchor field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Under the deal, OneSubsea was to supply vertical monobore production trees and multiphase flowmeters rated up to 20,000 pounds per square inch (psi), production manifolds, and an integrated manifold multiphase pump station rated to 16,500 psi, subsea controls, and distribution, according to Schlumberger.

Commenting on the contract award to Oceaneering, Sebastian Hennings, Plant Supply Chain Manager, OneSubsea said:"The Chevron Anchor project – awarded under the 20-year subsea master services agreement for the Gulf of Mexico – is industry’s first fully-integrated subsea production system rated up to 20,000 psi. 

"Considering the broad and extensive business partnership between Oceaneering and OneSubsea, it is a pleasure awarding the stab plate and flying lead package of this technically challenging project to one of the leaders in the market. I am absolutely confident this project will be a success for both of our companies and even strengthen the collaboration in the future.”

“We are thrilled to work with OneSubsea to take subsea production to the next level,” said Nuno Sousa, VP, Manufactured Products, Energy, at Oceaneering. “This 20,000 psi-rated subsea hydraulic connection hardware solves one of the industry’s biggest challenges in developing high-pressure fields and allows operators to explore deeper depths more safely. The new design provides a highly reliable and robust solution based on our field-proven M Series junction plates of which there are more than 6,000 in operation globally.”Anchor FPU Render - Credit: Wood

The Anchor field, located on Green Canyon block 807, about 225 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana, sits in approximately 1,524 meters water depth and is believed to hold more than 440 million barrels of potentially recoverable oil-equivalent resources.

Sanctioned in December 2019, the $5.7 billion deepwater project was the first ultra-high pressure development to reach a final investment decision (FID).

Chevron will develop the first phase as a seven-well subsea development tied to a semisubmersible floating production unit (FPU) with planned design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Engineering firm Wood earlier this year won the contract to design the topsides and subsea system, incorporating risers, production flowlines, export pipelines, and provide flow assurance analysis

