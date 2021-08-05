Nova VOLT gets $2.8m injection from Scottish government

Nova Innovation was awarded a $2.8m cash injection from the Scottish Government to advance its tidal turbine manufacturing to a global level.

The funding, delivered through Scottish Enterprise, is directed at Nova’s VOLT (VOlume Manufacturing and Logistics for Tidal Energy) project that aims to develop the first European assembly line to mass manufacture tidal turbines, and trial innovative techniques and tools to ship, deploy and monitor turbines around the world.

The project will examine how to improve turbine performance, logistics for mass manufacture, and develop new techniques to ensure cost-effective delivery of tidal turbines. VOLT will also deliver an adaptable Remote Observation Platform (ROP) for rapid environmental monitoring of tidal energy sites.

CEO of Noval Innovation Simon Forrest an Cabinet SecretaryMichael Matheson. Photo courtesy Nova Innovation

Nova Innovation’s turbines have been powering the Shetland grid for over five years and will soon be deployed in North America and mainland Europe. In delivering VOLT, Nova will demonstrate what is required to efficiently scale up the production of tidal energy devices across the world.

The VOLT project will run from 2021 to 2023.