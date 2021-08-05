 
New Wave Media

August 5, 2021

Nova VOLT gets $2.8m injection from Scottish government

Photo courtesy Nova Innovation

Photo courtesy Nova Innovation

Nova Innovation was awarded a $2.8m cash injection from the Scottish Government to advance its tidal turbine manufacturing to a global level.

The funding, delivered through Scottish Enterprise, is directed at Nova’s VOLT (VOlume Manufacturing and Logistics for Tidal Energy) project that aims to develop the first European assembly line to mass manufacture tidal turbines, and trial innovative techniques and tools to ship, deploy and monitor turbines around the world.

The project will examine how to improve turbine performance, logistics for mass manufacture, and develop new techniques to ensure cost-effective delivery of tidal turbines. VOLT will also deliver an adaptable Remote Observation Platform (ROP) for rapid environmental monitoring of tidal energy sites.

CEO of Noval Innovation Simon Forrest an Cabinet SecretaryMichael Matheson. Photo courtesy Nova Innovation

Nova Innovation’s turbines have been powering the Shetland grid for over five years and will soon be deployed in North America and mainland Europe. In delivering VOLT, Nova will demonstrate what is required to efficiently scale up the production of tidal energy devices across the world.

The VOLT project will run from 2021 to 2023.

Related News

ANYBotix’ ANYmal C legged robot took its first steps offshore on Petronas’ Dulang C platform, Malaysia. Photos from ANYBotix.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers; Charles, Eddie, ANYMal & Spot

Within the last 12 months, a series of significant steps have been made in the world of offshore robotics; a number of legged…

© scharfsinn86/AdobeStock

‘Co-Opt’ Project funded to Develop Tools to Protect Coastal Communities

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in partnership with The University of Liverpool, Cranfield University and St Andrews…

Credit: CGG

Chinese Seismic Giant Buys 18,000 Seabed Nodes from Sercel

CGG, a France-based provider of seismic data for oil and gas exploration, said Monday its subsidiary Sercel has recorded…

Credit: Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine's 'Ultra-durable' Tidal Turbine Rotors Can Stay in the Field for 20 Years

Scottish tidal energy technology company Sustainable Marine said Wednesday its new turbine rotors have proven they can survive…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract with Chevron

Norway's Aker Solutions confirmed Tuesday it had secured a "major contract" from Chevron to provide a subsea gas compression…

Immersion of D10-1000 form Sabella

Scottish, French Firms Partner Up to Speed Up Tidal Energy Development

Tidal technology companies Nova Innovation from Scotland and Sabella from France, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SIDUS Solutions , LLC

We are a full service manufacturer offering integrated subsea hazardous area security and surveillance solutions, from conceptual design through engineering to technical and client support. Our subsea products are currently operational to depths exceeding 6,500m.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

HVACR / Marine Engineer

● Mercy Ships

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Engine Rating/OS/QMED

● Mercy Ships
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news