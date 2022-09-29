Friday, September 30, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 29, 2022

C-Innovation and Grand Isle Shipyard Awarded P&A Work

(Photo: C-Innovation)

(Photo: C-Innovation)

C-Innovation (C-I) and Grand Isle Shipyard, LLC (GIS) have been awarded a plug and abandonment contract by Helix Alliance Decom, LLC to provide pre-feed services for the decommissioning of three offshore platforms for a major deepwater client.

In Phase I of the project, C-I provided ROV services to deliver marine water inspection and integrated the data within MODS software to provide live operations for the client operating fixed leg platforms in 165 - 200 feet of water. The GIS Aerobotics Drone Division provided aerial inspection services. The joint technical innovations aim to determine the current condition of the wells and the facility, enabling the timely and cost-effective decommissioning of the wells, platform and jacket for each of the three platforms.

The partnership harnessed its technology to offer increased safety margins. All of the inspections were able to be completed via line wireless transmission from the back of the boat within a connex box without requiring the deployment of personnel on ropes.

Michael MacMillan, operations manager, C-I, said, “The equipment used took very little time to mobilize and provided subsea operations in a safe and efficient manner while using a limited number of personnel. The ability to launch this type of ROV from almost any asset not only allows operations to be efficient but also mitigates safety risks while practically eliminating the traditional risks associated with the launch and recovery of an ROV.”

DaCoda Bartels, GIS aerobotics division manager and pilot, said, “The GIS drone can safely operate from up to 100 ft away from the asset as we have the camera stabilization technology to zoom in on an area of interest. Most of these areas are not accessible by human personnel. We are able to live stream the drone's camera view in real time to make informed decisions on the spot. It’s a super fast and super safe alternative, where the only potential risk is to the equipment rather than the personnel.”

MacMillan added, “Our partnership with GIS enables C-I to continue to demonstrate our flexibility to provide resources and equipment in a non-traditional scenario. The availability of equipment and personnel for these types of scopes is more important now than ever, due to the demands of today’s market.”

Related News

(Photo: HII)

UK Navy Acquires Three REMUS 100 UUVs

Global defense and technologies partner HII announced Wednesday the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the U.K.

Artist’s concept of Manta Ray UUV. Image courtesy DARPA

Back to the Future: Blended Wing Gliders Could Redefine Undersea Warfare

Since it was first proposed by Henry Stommel in a 1989Oceanography magazine article, the underwater glider has become a mainstay…

(Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar)

Divers Seal Tank Vents Leaking Oil from Bulk Carrier off Gibraltar

Divers sealed two tank vents that leaked fuel from a bulk carrier that was damaged and beached after a collision off the British enclave of Gibraltar

Credit: NOV

ABS, NOV Collaborating on 'Pioneering' Subsea Storage Solution

American Bureau of Shipping ABS said Wednesday it was providing New Technology Qualification (NTQ) services for pioneering…

(Photo: U.S Navy)

Iran Caught Trying to Capture US Navy Sea Drone

The U.S. Navy said it thwarted an Iranian attempt to capture one if its unmanned surface vessels (USV) in the Arabian Gulf.While…

Professor Christopher Roman works on the deep autonomous profiler as Allison Heater of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution looks on. Photo courtesy of Roman Lab / URI.

Deep-sea Research an 'Eye-Opener' for URI student

When Phil Parisi boarded the research vessel Atlantis this summer for an expedition to the Puerto Rico Trench, he didn't quite know what to expect.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Micro Precision Calibration

MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Agency

● WHITESTONE, NY, United States

Marine Surveyor

● Fernandes Maritime Consultants, LLC
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news