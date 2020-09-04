 
New Wave Media

September 4, 2020

C-Innovation Installs Stem Clamps on BP's Mad Dog Spar

  • Mad Dog Spar - Credit: BP
  • Credit:C-Innovation
  • Mad Dog Spar - Credit: BP Mad Dog Spar - Credit: BP
  • Credit:C-Innovation Credit:C-Innovation

Subsea ROV services provider C-Innovation has installed several stem clamps for BP under the Mad Dog Spar platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Informing of the completion of the project for BP, C-Innovation said it had used its subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) remotely operated vehicle (ROV) vessel, MV Dove, for the project.

The subsea services company, an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) said the project was completed 10 days ahead of BP’s schedule.

The company modified the ROV, including armoring with Lexan polycarbonate, design of new manipulator mounting subframes to extend the reach of the manipulators by 12 in. and installation of enhanced manipulator controls systems.

Ryan Combs, project manager, C-Innovation, said, “C-I was engaged by BP early in the project lifecycle to provide input into the design of the subsea hardware and installation capabilities of the ROV, which would face limited access to the installation location beneath the facility. The C-I project team engaged with the ROV operations groups, offshore managers and tooling group in order to evaluate the risks involved with the execution of the project and ultimately secured a successful outcome.”

The Mad Dog field started production in 2005 via a truss spar platform, BP's only such platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The platform is equipped with facilities for simultaneous production and drilling operations. The facility is designed to process 80,000 barrels/day of oil and 60,000 standard cubic feet/day of gas. Oil and gas are transported to the existing shelf and onshore interconnections via the Mardi Gras Transportation System.

In 2016 BP sanctioned the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico. The Mad Dog 2 will include a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells. Oil production is expected to begin in late 2021.

BP's Platforms in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BP


Email

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Christine Spiten, Nor-Shipping’s latest #ACTION hero, is profiled here, explaining how she left Blueye for the WWF and a…

One of VUVI AS's ROVs. (Image: DNV GL)

"World First": Remote In-water Ship Surveys via ROV

As COVID-19 continues to challenge many business plans and practices, the advent of remote inspection techniques is growing in popularity.

Figure 2: ThunderFish XL in Subsea Docking Station

Kraken Gets $3m Funding for ThunderFish XL Development

Kraken Robotics will receive a $2,909,891 non-refundable financial contribution from the National Research Council of Canada’s…

(Image: L3 Harris)

US Navy Awards Unmanned Vessel Contract to L3 Harris

L3Harris Technologies said it has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) program.

Image Credit: Fugro

Fugro ROV Supports North Sea Link Cable Installation

Fugro has completed a contract for Nexans to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) survey and monitoring support services…

NOAA scientist operates an autonomous surface vehicle in the Port of Gulfport, Miss., during the Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command’s Advanced Naval Technology Exercise on Nov. 6, 2019, to test and evaluate new maritime technologies. (CNMOC)

U.S. Navy, NOAA Strike Deal to Fast-Track Unmanned Maritime Systems

The advent of autonomy in the maritime and subsea space has received a significant boost with the announcement that a pair of U.S.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

UBIFRANCE

UBIFRANCE, the French agency for international business development, comes under the aegis of France’s Ministry for Economy and Finance and that of the Ministry for Foreign Trade. UBIFRANCE lies at the heart of France’s public-sector export-support framework.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news