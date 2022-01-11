Sea-Air integrated Drone takes off in Japan

Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI, commercial drone manufacturer Prodrone, and underwater robotics firm QYSEA Technology unveiled the ‘Sea-Air Integrated Drone’ during a flight showcase at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama.

The sea-to-air drone is jointly manufactured by KDDI and QYSEA Technology, featuring the combination of a heavy-duty aerial drone and QYSEA’s FIFISH PRO V6 PLUS ROV, which has a diving depth of 150m. This project been in motion for six years, initiated by KDDI which was looking to combine mobile communication networks with drone tech in innovative new ways.

To that, the drone is designed to operate through land, sea, and air. Through long-range mobile communications, the drone is operated remotely to fly to its preset route at sea. After landing at its designated location, the FIFISH ROV is released and deployed to work. The pilot is then able to remotely operate with the ROV from a safe working location, and perform a variety of inspection, maintenance, and repair work underwater.

In China’s Shandong province, QYSEA has teamed up local technology scientists to debut the what is dubbed as the country's first unmanned drone and ship for mariculture operations, allowing aquaculture farmers and scientists to sail out to farms to monitor livestock and crops from a safe onshore location.