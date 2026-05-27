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May 27, 2026

International Youth Ocean Leadership and Advocacy Program Arrives in Poland

© Youth Ocean Leadership and Advocacy

© Youth Ocean Leadership and Advocacy

An international gathering dedicated to ocean advocacy, climate communication and youth engagement will take place in Sopot and Gdynia from June 8-11, 2026, as part of the YOLA (Youth Ocean Leadership and Advocacy) initiative and the International Youth Conference Sopot 2026 entitled "Where the World is Heading."

The event brings together young people, researchers, artists and ocean professionals to explore new ways of understanding and communicating ocean and climate challenges. It marks the second pilot edition of YOLA youth training, following its launch in Boulognesur-Mer, France, and continues to develop interdisciplinary approaches connecting science, creativity and civic engagement.

Co-funded by the Erasmus+ program of the European Union, YOLA empowers young people to engage with ocean conservation and climate challenges through ocean literacy, leadership, creative exchange and participatory environmental action.

Three days of YOLA Activities in Sopot and Gdynia

Across three days, the YOLA program will create a space for exchange and experimentation around how ocean knowledge can be translated into meaningful communication and action.

Participants will take part in interactive workshops and collaborative sessions combining artistic, scientific and system-thinking approaches. The program includes embodied storytelling, creative engagement with marine science, and explorations of the Baltic Sea as a living network of ecological, cultural and social relationships.

The sessions are moderated by practitioners and experts working across ocean science, environmental communication, education, art and activism, creating an interdisciplinary environment for dialogue and reflection.

Closing the Program

The event concludes with the International Youth Conference Sopot 2026 entitled,"Where the World is Heading," an open interdisciplinary platform for young scientists, students and early-career researchers.

Participants will share research, ideas and perspectives across humanities and social sciences, as well as natural and physical sciences. The program also includes a dedicated session on inclusiveness in science, highlighting the importance of diverse voices and accessible research environments.

Selected contributions will be published in registered conference proceedings with ISBN and recognized with awards for outstanding work.

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