GTT Intros Several Advances in LNG Tech

French multinational naval engineering company Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) announced several advances in its technology development process.



The American Bureau of Shipping classification society issued the "LNG Cargo Ready" rating to GTT for its latest VLEC (Very Large Ethane Carrier) model, a first in the ethane sector. The rating certifies that the ethane carriers can be used to transport liquefied natural gas without having to convert the ship's tanks.



GTT also received approval in principle from the classification society Bureau Veritas for icebreaker vessels using Mark III Flex and N096 L03+ technologies sailing in Arctic waters.



In addition, GTT signed a joint agreement for the design of a very large crude carrier (VLCC) using LNG as fuel with Lloyd’s Register (classification society) and several partners.



Last, GTT announced the new name of its latest technology: GTT NEXT1 (formerly NO96 Flex). This system benefits from both proven NO96 technologies and the advantages provided by the polyurethane foam insulating panels used in Mark III technology.