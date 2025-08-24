EU Invests in 13 Ocean Projects

A new wave of projects has secured funding under the latest EU Mission Ocean and Waters calls.

With a total budget of €116 million ($136 million), the 13 projects will be implemented across various sea basins, including the Black Sea, Danube River, Baltic and North Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and Atlantic and Arctic regions.

The projects focus on:

• preserving offshore marine protected areas

• protecting and restoring the habitats of migratory fish in the Danube area

• reducing the environmental impact of fisheries on marine species and habitats

• strengthening citizen science in the marine sector

• mobilizing communities to act for our ocean and waters

• ensuring an operational European Digital Twin of the Ocean.

The projects involve SMEs, research organizations, local authorities, schools, and businesses:

SEAMPHONI: Uses advanced technology to monitor offshore marine biodiversity and engages the public through creative storytelling.

DanubeLifelines: Restores pathways for fish in the Danube River, improving their natural migration routes.

SWIM: Enhances fish habitats in the Danube and Black Sea by applying eco-friendly restoration methods.

ECO-CATCH: Develops new fishing technologies to reduce unwanted bycatch and protect marine habitats.

MarineGuardian: Devises tools to help fishers reduce environmental impacts and align with EU biodiversity goals.

CS-MACH1: Connects citizen scientists to share marine data, boosting public involvement and research.

INSPIRI: Combines science and art to inspire action for healthier EU waters in the future.

BlueActionBANOS, BlueActionAA, SoS2LearnDBS, TASC-RestoreMed: Empower local communities across various sea basins—including the Baltic and North Seas, Atlantic and Arctic regions, Danube and Black Sea regions, and the Mediterranean—to implement effective restoration and conservation efforts.

CO-WATERS: Empowers waterfront communities to lead the restoration of our ocean and waters.

EDITO2: Builds on EDITO to improve the European Digital Twin Ocean with more advanced tools.

Launched in September 2021, the EU Mission ‘Restore our Ocean and Waters' aims to protect and restore the health of our ocean and waters by 2030 through research and innovation, citizen engagement and investments in the sustainable blue economy.



