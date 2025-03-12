IDI Invests in SIDUS Solutions

Established in 2000, SIDUS is an integrated systems provider of security and video surveillance systems for the energy, nuclear, scientific research, military, and petrochemical industries. SIDUS designs, services, and manufactures complete, integrated security and surveillance solutions for any marine, defense, and subsea application.



IDI is a family investment office specializing exclusively in industrial product companies. With a focus on fostering innovation, IDI supports companies leveraging emerging technologies, operating from a proven playbook, to enhance industrial processes and drive growth.



The investment by Industrial Device Investments in SIDUS Solutions was crafted to meet the unique needs of SIDUS’ seller, Leonard Pool, who will be staying on as the company’s president while IDI seeks to build infrastructure and continue the company’s strong growth. IDI's Managing Director Charles Aiken led the closing of the deal.



John Dalton, Managing Partner of IDI, said, “We are delighted to have invested with Leonard and the SIDUS team. SIDUS is an excellent company with a clear plan, operating in a defined niche, and is a great fit for IDI. We worked to achieve Leonard’s goals and create a strong platform for growth for IDI, and now we are very proud that IDI is six companies strong.”



“We are thrilled to have successfully completed this transaction," said Pool. "While the process was challenging, our collaboration with IDI has been outstanding. They took the time to understand my goals as a seller and crafted a deal that aligned with both of our objectives. Their strategic approach and deep understanding of our business were key in making this partnership a success. I'm excited about the future and look forward to a long and productive relationship.”