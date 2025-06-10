Verlume Appoints Valor Ocean Technology As First Canadian Business Development Agent

Verlume, a leader in subsea batteries and power management systems, has appointed Valor Ocean Technologies as its first business development agent in Canada. The partnership follows the successful offshore deployment of three Verlume Charge systems in Canadian waters and signals a strategic expansion to meet growing market demand.

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Valor Ocean Technologies (formally known as ValorBPS) is a provider of advanced ocean technology systems, serving energy, defense, and scientific customers across North America. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an additional office in Ontario, their team supports operations from the Atlantic Coast to the West Coast. Leveraging Canada’s capabilities in ocean science, robotics, and offshore energy, Valor Ocean Technologies will lead efforts to grow Verlume’s presence and customer base across key markets.

Through this collaboration, Valor Ocean Technologies will promote Verlume’s technology suite:

Halo – A modular subsea power system that integrates with marine renewables to provide stable, continuous power.

– A modular subsea power system that integrates with marine renewables to provide stable, continuous power. Axonn – An intelligent energy management system that autonomously monitors and controls power delivery subsea, ensuring system stability. Axonn is the only system of its kind available in the market.

This announcement coincides with Verlume’s participation in the Innovate UK Global Business Innovation Program, an initiative designed to connect UK innovators with Canadian partners in the marine sector. Over a ten-month period working with COVE (Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship, Canada’s hub for marine sector innovation), Verlume has built valuable connections with market leaders, potential clients, and partners, gaining deep insights into the Canadian operating landscape.

This week, Verlume will spotlight its technologies at two key events: