Inyanga Takes Over Sabella’s D10 Tidal Energy Turbine

  • The D10 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Balao)
  • Inyanga's redeployment of D10 in the Fromveur Passage (Credit: Balao)
Inyanga Marine Energy Group has taken over the operatorship of D10 tidal energy turbine in France, deployed in the Fromveur Passage, off the coast of Brittany, following the liquidation of its previous owner Sabella.

Initially deployed in 2015, the D10 tidal turbine is supplying power to the residents of Ushant Island.

The D10 turbine was previously owned by French company Sabella, which went into liquidation in January 2024.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has now secured permissions to operate the tidal turbine until August 2028.

The Inyanga Marine Energy team, which is headquartered in the UK and has an office in Brittany in France, has managed all offshore operations at the D10 site since 2016.

Since its launch, the D10 tidal turbine has undergone various efficiency improvements and the technology has been validated as well as proven to have no negative impact on the local marine environment.

Laid on the seabed at a depth of 55 meters, the machine is 17 meters high and 10 meters in diameter and can deliver up to 250kW of clean electricity to Ushant island grid.

It has been operating continuously since its last deployment, managed by Inyanga, in early 2022.

“All permitting for the D10 turbine has now been renewed. We really appreciate the great support our company received from the Brittany Region and the French Administration. We have a shared vision for the development of renewable tidal energy,” said Diane Dhomé of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

“We have been heavily involved in the offshore operations on the D10 for several years and we were saddened by the bankruptcy of Sabella. We are pleased that our takeover of the D10 tidal turbine has now been concluded by the courts and the new deeds are now being drawn up. The future is safeguarded for this iconic tidal turbine, which has enjoyed tremendous support from the local community,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

