GUH Issues Defense Sector Innovation Call

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH), in partnership with the Royal Navy and Babcock, has launched a call for innovation that aims to identify technologies and techniques used in the offshore environment that can be applied to the defence sector to address key problem challenges and generate efficiency savings.

The joint initiative seeks to identify ways to increase the operational uptime of assets and reduce dry-docking periods by adopting and adapting existing in-water inspection, maintenance and repair practices used in other sectors.

This is the first project to be unveiled by the GUH since its formation last year.

As part of the initiative, three separate calls for innovation will take place. The first call – which went live last week – focuses on in-water inspection, while details of calls two and three will be announced in the autumn. All three calls are open to GUH members and non-members.

In call one, the Royal Navy is seeking proven, modern technologies and methodologies which it can employ to improve its routine in-water inspection activities.

Companies interested in taking part in the first call for innovation should read the relevant documents and complete the registration of interest form before Friday, 08 July.