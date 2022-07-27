 
July 27, 2022

James Fisher and NMDC Ink Deal to Partner on Marine and Subsea Projects

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Yasser Zaghloul and Eoghan O'Lionaird at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi on May 26, 2022. (Photo: James Fisher and Sons plc)

UK-based James Fisher and Sons plc and Abu Dhabi’s NMDC Group, an engineering, procurement and construction company working in the marine construction and oil and gas industries, have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on projects and opportunities in the oil and gas sector as well as decommissioning, offshore wind and marine civil construction industries worldwide.

Combining the expertise, global footprint, scale and capabilities of their subsidiaries, James Fisher and NMDC will develop a series of collaborative joint ventures and consortia to deliver major projects across multiple sectors, markets and geographies, the firms said.

The partners will initially focus on diving opportunities within the Middle East region through James Fisher’s subsidiary James Fisher Subtech and the NMDC Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

Eoghan O'Lionaird, Chief Executive Officer, James Fisher and Sons plc, said, “By leveraging NMDC’s extensive engineering capabilities, offshore asset base and financial strength, coupled with James Fisher’s geographic breadth, established market position, and specialist knowhow in decommissioning, diving, offshore wind and the energy transition, our alliance will allow us to co-develop more efficient and cost-effective solutions and capabilities to create value for customers at a scale and breadth that we could not do alone.”

Yasser Zaghloul, Chief Executive Officer, The NMDC Group, said, “NMDC is focused on strengthening global partnerships as part of our strategic vision and to build on our credentials as a global energy and marine dredging EPC major. Over the past months, we have built our geographic footprint considerably. The partnership with James Fisher will drive collaboration in the oil and gas sector, including decommissioning, as well as the offshore wind and nearshore civils markets. We will share, in particular, our collective strengths and expertise to support the energy transition agenda. In addition to drawing on our substantial engineering and fabrication expertise, we can bolster James Fisher’s service capability through our extensive asset portfolio that includes a fleet of 22 offshore vessels.”

