March 20, 2025

JAMSTEC Launches Japan’s First Arctic Research Vessel

Mirai II research icebreaker (Credit: Screenshot/Video by JAMSTEC)

The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) has launched Japan’s first Arctic research vessel, named Mirai II.

The construction of the Mirai II vessel began in 2021, at Japan Marine United Corporation’s shipyard.

The vessel is 128 meters long, with the with of 23 meters, and draft spanning 8 meters.

The vessel’s tonnage stands at 13,000 tons, and is said to be capable of continuously breaking 1.2m of flat one-year ice at a ship speed of 3.0kt.

Mirai II will be capable of accommodating 97 people on board, including 34 crew members and 63 researchers.

The ship is of Polar Class 4, making it capable of navigating all year round in waters with thick first-year ice mixed with some perennial ice.


It is equipped with advanced systems to support safe and efficient navigation in sea ice areas, featuring dual fuel engine for reduced environmental impact and improved fuel efficiency.

Following the launch, which took place on March 19, 2025, the construction of the vessel will continue, with completion and delivery scheduled for autumn 2026.

The construction of Mirai II arctic research vessel represents the culmination of JAMSTEC’s efforts to investigate and find solutions to various issues and environmental changes occurring in the Arctic region.

Japan’s first research icebreaker will be deployed as an international research platform, focused on researching studies of meteorology, climate, and atmospheric chemistry, as well as changes in oceanic, atmospheric, and sea ice conditions.

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
