Tuesday, March 28, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 28, 2023

Janicki Supports Saildrone Voyager Program

(Photo: Janicki)

(Photo: Janicki)

Janicki, an engineering and manufacturing company, is supporting the Saildrone Voyager program with composite parts, machining and assemblies. Janicki’s extensive experience manufacturing tools and parts for the marine and autonomous vehicle industries is an excellent match for Saildrone’s revolutionary vehicles.

Saildrone, a U.S. based company, designs, manufactures and operates a fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs). The newest addition to the Saildrone fleet, the 33-foot Voyager, is designed for near-shore ocean mapping at depths of up to 300 meters and providing maritime domain awareness. Powered primarily by wind and solar, the Voyager can stay at sea for over six months providing real-time data without the need for a crewed support vessel.

Janicki manufactures the Voyager wing, keel and various other composite components. These technologically challenging composite and metal structures leverage Janicki’s expertise in engineering, fabrication, high-precision 5-axis milling and quality assurance, Janick said. The company added its highly skilled teams have been working on a rapid timeline to produce and deliver parts for the expanding Voyager program.

Related News

File photo: The U.S. Navy's Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) at Naval Station Norfolk, in 2021. (Photo: Alfred A. Coffield / U.S. Navy)

US, Australia to Unveil Submarine Pact to Counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego on Monday to announce a way forward for…

How Will the Fukushima Water Release Impact the Pacific Ocean?

Japanese authorities are preparing to release treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, nearly 12 years after…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo Danish Defence

Report: Russia to Mothball Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans…

©twixter/AdobeStock

Prysmian Bags €1.8B Order to Connect Dutch Offshore Wind Farms

Energy and telecom cable firm Prysmian Group has secured contracts worth approximately €1.8 billion (currently around $1.9…

Image of the schooner-barge Ironton as it sits on the lake floor today. This image is a point cloud extracted from water column returns from multibeam sonar. Image Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Discovery: Historic Shipwreck Found in Lake Huron

Researchers from NOAA, the state of Michigan, and Ocean Exploration Trust discovered an intact shipwreck resting hundreds…

Teledyne Marine’s SeaRaptor is an AUV of choice for Argeo. Photo courtesy Argeo

Subsea: Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap

Argeo is an offshore service company, created in 2017 and on the move, driven by its mission to transform the ocean surveying…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news