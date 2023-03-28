Janicki Supports Saildrone Voyager Program

Janicki, an engineering and manufacturing company, is supporting the Saildrone Voyager program with composite parts, machining and assemblies. Janicki’s extensive experience manufacturing tools and parts for the marine and autonomous vehicle industries is an excellent match for Saildrone’s revolutionary vehicles.

Saildrone, a U.S. based company, designs, manufactures and operates a fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs). The newest addition to the Saildrone fleet, the 33-foot Voyager, is designed for near-shore ocean mapping at depths of up to 300 meters and providing maritime domain awareness. Powered primarily by wind and solar, the Voyager can stay at sea for over six months providing real-time data without the need for a crewed support vessel.

Janicki manufactures the Voyager wing, keel and various other composite components. These technologically challenging composite and metal structures leverage Janicki’s expertise in engineering, fabrication, high-precision 5-axis milling and quality assurance, Janick said. The company added its highly skilled teams have been working on a rapid timeline to produce and deliver parts for the expanding Voyager program.