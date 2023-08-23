Thursday, August 24, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 23, 2023

How Japan Will Release Treated Water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant

© Santi / Adobe Stock

© Santi / Adobe Stock

Japan is set to begin pumping more than a million tonnes of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, a process that will take decades to complete.

The water was distilled after being contaminated from contact with fuel rods at the reactor, destroyed in a 2011 earthquake.

Tanks on the site now hold about 1.3 million tonnes of radioactive water - enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Here is how Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) plans to deal with it:

What is Japan's water release plan?
Tepco has been filtering the contaminated water to remove isotopes, leaving only tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is hard to separate. Tepco will dilute the water until tritium levels fall below regulatory limits before pumping it into the ocean from the coastal site.

Water containing tritium is routinely released from nuclear plants around the world, and regulatory authorities support dealing with the Fukushima water in this way.

Tritium is considered to be relatively harmless because its radiation is not energetic enough to penetrate human skin. When ingested at levels above those in the released water it can raise cancer risks, a Scientific American article said in 2014.

The water disposal will take decades to complete, with ongoing filtering and dilution, alongside the planned decommissioning of the plant.

Is the water safe?
Japan and scientific organisations say the released water is safe, but environmental activists argue that all the possible impacts have not been studied. Japan says it needs to start releasing the water as storage tanks are full.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, greenlighted the plan in July, saying that it met international standards and that the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible".

Greenpeace said on Tuesday that the radiological risks have not been fully assessed, and that the biological impacts of tritium, carbon-14, strontium-90 and iodine-129 - to be released with the water - 'have been ignored'.

The filtering process will remove strontium-90 and iodine-129, and the concentration of carbon-14 in the contaminated water is far lower than its regulatory standard for discharge, according to Tepco and Japanese government documents.

Japan said tritium levels in the water will be below those considered safe for drinking under World Health Organization standards.

"Meanwhile, it is not the practice of any country to drink the water discharged from nuclear facilities," Japan's mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency said last week.

The government will take "appropriate measures, including immediate suspension of the discharge" if unusually high concentrations of radioactive materials are detected, the document said.

The South Korean government has concluded from its own study that the water release meets international standards and said it respects the IAEA's assessment.

How have people reacted?
Tepco has been engaging with fishing communities and other stakeholders and is promoting agriculture, fishery and forest products in stores and restaurants to reduce any reputational harm to produce from the area.

Fishing unions in Fukushima have urged the government for years not to release the water, arguing it would undo work to restore the damaged reputation of their fisheries.

Masanobu Sakamoto, the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, said on Monday the group understood the release could be scientifically safe but still feared reputational damage.

Neighbouring countries have also expressed concern. China has been the most vocal, calling Japan's plan irresponsible, unpopular and unilateral. China is the biggest importer of Japanese seafood.

Shortly after the 2011 tsunami and earthquake damaged the Fukushima plant, China banned imports of food and agricultural products from five Japanese prefectures. China later widened its ban to cover 10 out of Japan's 47 prefectures.

The latest import restrictions were imposed in July after the IAEA approved Japan's plans to discharge the treated water.


(Reuters - Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom, editing by Katya Golubkova)

Related News

© drew / Adobe Stock

Accelerated Evolution and Automated Aquaculture Could Help Coral Weather the Heat

Coral on the Great Barrier Reef has regrown strongly after the big losses of 2016 and 2017, when water temperatures were…

(Photo: Darwin200)

Global Conservation Mission Sets Sail from UK in Darwin's Wake

Almost two centuries after Charles Darwin's voyage around the world, environmentalists plan to follow in his footsteps by undertaking a two-year journ

Credit: Saitec Offshore Technologies

DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed Offshore

The DemoSATH floating wind technology project in Spain has achieved a significant milestone with the successful installation…

Credit: Aker Solutions

SLB, Subsea 7, and Aker Solutions' Subsea JV Gets Nods from Competition Authorities

Oilfield services firms SLB, Subsea 7, Aker Solutions have received approvals from all relevant competition authorities to…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals…

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Charters Innovative Unmanned Surface Vessel for Subsea Inspection, Survey Work

Offshore and subsea services provider DeepOcean will charter a newbuild unmanned surface vessel (USV) for subsea inspection…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech File: HexDefence Scour Protection for Offshore Wind
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news