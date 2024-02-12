Alex Johnson Named New Director of Products for Cellula Robotics

Canada-based marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has appointed Alex Johnson as its new director of products.

In his new role, Johnson will spearhead the technological advancement of all of Cellula’s product lines and ensure the successful execution of build projects.

Johnson previously served as Cellula’s director of autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) products, overseeing the development of the company's AUV technology.

"Cellula is dedicated to developing and delivering cutting-edge, high-quality, and dependable AUVs and subsea solutions. Our primary focus is on crafting customizable products that offer novel or enhanced capabilities to our clients. I am excited about the integration of our project execution and product development teams to create and manufacture these customizable solutions. In 2024, our team is poised to achieve significant milestones across each product line, concentrate on scalable production, and further capitalize on the successes we've achieved with our mission-ready prototypes," Johnson said.