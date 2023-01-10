Hess Joins Bayonet Ocean Vehicles as Sales Engineer

Dylan Hess joined Bayonet Ocean Vehicles - manufacturer of person-portable amphibious tracked vehicles -.as Sales Engineer.

Following its launch early 2022, the company has continued to grow its team, with Hess the latest addition to the sales team. Hess began his career with the US Navy, working on computer and electronic equipment systems, following which he gained years of experience as field service technician in the autonomous underwater vehicle market. This background has allowed him to easily understand the features and functionalities of the amphibious vehicles, and interpret their benefits for the variety of applications they can support.

“Dylan has hit the ground running. He is passionate about our range of vehicles, and understands the spectrum of capability and power they offer. He has already been involved in a variety of customer demonstrations, advising those considering an autonomous underwater ground vehicle for their specific application, and demonstrating their benefits for the end user. He has been a great addition to the team, and we look forward to many years of growing the autonomous underwater ground vehicle market”, says Nick Hartman, VP Growth and Strategy.

Bayonet Ocean Vehicle’s autonomous crawlers are designed to work in the surf zone, carrying larger sensor payloads on the seafloor. They can be fitted with a variety of environmental, oceanographic, hydrographic benthic and industry specific sensors for a range of commercial and military applications.