Wednesday, January 11, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 10, 2023

Hess Joins Bayonet Ocean Vehicles as Sales Engineer

Dylan Hess has joined Bayonet Ocean Vehicles. Image courtesy Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

Dylan Hess has joined Bayonet Ocean Vehicles. Image courtesy Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

Dylan Hess joined Bayonet Ocean Vehicles - manufacturer of person-portable amphibious tracked vehicles -.as Sales Engineer.  

Following its launch early 2022, the company has continued to grow its team, with Hess the latest addition to the sales team. Hess began his career with the US Navy, working on computer and electronic equipment systems, following which he gained years of experience as field service technician in the autonomous underwater vehicle market. This background has allowed him to easily understand the features and functionalities of the amphibious vehicles, and interpret their benefits for the variety of applications they can support.

“Dylan has hit the ground running. He is passionate about our range of vehicles, and understands the spectrum of capability and power they offer. He has already been involved in a variety of customer demonstrations, advising those considering an autonomous underwater ground vehicle for their specific application, and demonstrating their benefits for the end user. He has been a great addition to the team, and we look forward to many years of growing the autonomous underwater ground vehicle market”, says Nick Hartman, VP Growth and Strategy.

Bayonet Ocean Vehicle’s autonomous crawlers are designed to work in the surf zone, carrying larger sensor payloads on the seafloor. They can be fitted with a variety of environmental, oceanographic, hydrographic benthic and industry specific sensors for a range of commercial and military applications.

Related News

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Video Screenshot)

VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 Robotic Vessel Reaches Norway

Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 has reached Norway after a long journey from Vietnam, where its hull was built last year at…

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal…

© BlueOrange Studio / Adobe Stock

How AI Can Help Protect the Oceans

You’ve seen the art AI image generators can create, and you may have played with natural language AI chatbots. You’ve benefited…

The U.S. Navy’s Snakehead large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle prototype and the Pharos large launch and recovery vehicle, designed by HII, is set up for a demonstration at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility on Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo: Dave Stoehr / U.S. Navy)

US Navy Demonstrates New LARS for Large UUVs

A collaborative research and development effort led by a U.S. Navy team recently demonstrated a new launch and recovery concept…

Image from Yves Ponçon, Bioglider project coordinator.

New Tech Frontiers for Ocean Gliders

Expanding the amount of work that gliders can do was a key topic at this year’s Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase.Building…

©Sea-KIT

ThayerMahan Buys Sea-KIT USV

UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Interview: Duane Fotheringham, President of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business, HII

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news